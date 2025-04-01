Is the Trump administration's security policy drawing a new Acheson Line? (KOR)

The contours of the Trump administration’s second-term security policy for Northeast Asia are becoming clearer. On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited Japan and declared that the U. S. is “moving swiftly to rebuild deterrence.” He emphasized that “Japan is an essential partner in deterring China’s military aggression” and expressed his expectation that Japan would invest in its defense capabilities to secure a free future. With President Donald Trump and other senior U.S. officials referring to North Korea as a “nuclear power” while prioritizing efforts to contain China, Washington’s strategic focus is evident.A classified document signed by Hegseth, titled the “Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance,” reinforces this stance by identifying China as the sole major threat. According to a leaked nine-page version published by U.S. media, Washington has decided to prioritize defending its homeland and Taiwan, even at the risk of exposure elsewhere. In contrast, U.S. allies such as South Korea and Japan — who face North Korea’s nuclear and conventional threats — are expected to take responsibility for their own defense. This shift in policy could destabilize the security order in Northeast Asia. Given that Hegseth chose Japan, a key pillar of trilateral security cooperation with South Korea and the U.S., to articulate this position, it is likely that Washington will soon make similar demands of Seoul.This development is particularly unsettling for South Korea, which has been bracing for Trump’s demands for a drastic increase in defense cost-sharing. Moreover, it risks sending the wrong message to North Korea. In 1950, the United States excluded South Korea from its defense perimeter — known as the Acheson Line — a move some analysts believe emboldened North Korea’s invasion of the South. The Trump administration’s evolving security doctrine raises concerns about the emergence of a second Acheson Line.The South Korean government must take all necessary steps to ensure that Washington’s new stance does not weaken the Korea-U.S. combined defense posture. Some analysts warn that the U.S. may attempt to repurpose Camp Humphreys, the U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, or redeploy U.S. forces stationed in Korea to counter China. In response to growing concerns, Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu reassured the public on Monday, stating that “the primary role of U.S. Forces Korea is to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and that remains unchanged.” However, Washington’s recent actions suggest otherwise: while the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act stipulates that U.S. troop levels in Korea should not fall below 28,500, the law no longer includes a provision prohibiting the use of authorized funds for troop reductions. Depending on developments in Taiwan, the U.S. may seek to redeploy its forces or expedite the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) to South Korea.Now more than ever, Seoul must strengthen its cooperation with Washington and proactively monitor U.S. policy shifts. The government must not repeat past missteps — such as belatedly confirming South Korea’s designation as a “sensitive country” by the U.S. only after the media reported it. To navigate the unpredictable waves of Trump-era security policy, South Korea must be fully prepared with its own strategic leverage and contingency plans.미국 우선주의를 표방하는 트럼프 2기 행정부의 동북아 안보 분야 정책 윤곽이 드러났다. 피트 헤그세스 미 국방장관은 그제 일본을 방문해 “미국은 억지력을 다시 구축하기 위해 신속하게 움직이고 있다”고 밝혔다. 그러면서 “일본은 중국의 군사적 침략을 억제하는 데 필수 파트너”라며 “일본이 마찬가지로 억지력을 강화해 자유로운 미래를 확보하기 위한 방위력에 투자하는지 더 깊이 알기를 기대한다”고도 했다. 중국 견제가 미국의 최우선이라는 입장을 명확히 한 것이다.헤그세스가 최근 서명해 관련 부서에 배포한 미국의 ‘임시 국가 방어 전략 지침’에도 중국을 유일한 위협으로 간주했다. 미 언론이 공개한 A4용지 9쪽짜리 전략 지침(대외비 문건)에 따르면 미국은 다른 곳의 위험을 감수하더라도 본토와 대만 방어에 우선순위를 두기로 했다. 대신 북한의 핵과 재래식 무기 위협에 직면해 있는 한국과 일본 등 동맹은 ‘알아서’ 해야 한다는 입장이다. 자칫 동북아의 안보 질서가 흔들릴 수 있는 대목이다. 헤그세스가 한·미·일 안보 협력의 한 축인 일본을 찾아 이런 입장을 밝혔다는 점에서 미국은 조만간 한국을 향해서도 유사한 주문을 할 수도 있다.트럼프 대통령의 방위비 분담금 대거 증액 요구에 대비해 왔던 한국으로서는 당혹스러운 상황이다. 북한에 잘못된 신호를 줄 수도 있다. 미국은 1950년 1월 자국의 방어선인 애치슨 라인에서 한국을 제외했다. 애치슨 라인이 북한의 남침 계기가 됐다는 분석도 있다. 트럼프 2기 행정부의 동북아 정책이 제2의 애치슨 라인이 될 수도 있는 것이다.정부는 트럼프 행정부의 이런 입장이 한·미 연합 전력 약화로 이어지지 않도록 만전을 기하기 바란다. 일각에선 미국이 중국을 견제하기 위해 주한미군을 차출하거나 평택 미군기지(캠프 험프리스)의 용도를 변경하려 시도할 수 있다는 우려도 나온다. 전하규 국방부 대변인은 어제 “주한미군의 가장 큰 역할은 한반도의 평화와 안정이고 그것은 변함이 없다”고 강조했다. 하지만 미국은 국방수권법에 주한미군 규모를 2만8500명으로 규정하면서도 ‘주한미군 감축에 이 법이 정한 예산을 쓰면 안 된다’는 내용을 삭제했다. 대만 상황에 따라 미국이 주한미군을 차출하거나, 전시작전통제권을 한국에 넘기려 할 수도 있다.무엇보다 정부는 한·미 협력을 강화하고, 미국의 움직임을 사전에 파악해 철저히 대비해야 한다. 미국이 한국을 민감국가로 지정한 지 두 달이 넘어 언론을 보고서야 사실 확인에 나서는 식의 뒷북치기는 곤란하다. 상상을 뛰어넘는 트럼프발 안보의 파고를 넘기 위해선 주고받기가 가능한 우리만의 카드와 만반의 대비가 필요하다.