빅버드는 왜 이리 슬퍼 보일까

Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 16:53
Why Does Big Bird Look So Sad?
NEW YORK — Times are tough on Sesame Street.
Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit responsible for Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and the rest of the stars of “Sesame Street,” is confronting what executives have described as a “perfect storm” of problems.
The organization is losing its lucrative contract with HBO, which has paid $30 million to $35 million a year for a decade for rights to the show. With Hollywood suddenly watching every penny, nothing nearly as rich is in the offing.
Then there is the Trump administration. Its cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development have stripped Sesame Workshop of some valuable grants that the nonprofit did not anticipate abruptly losing. The administration’s attacks on public media could bring some further cuts.
What’s more, “Sesame Street” is at risk of getting lost in the shuffle of a deeply competitive and fast-changing children’s TV landscape. The show reliably ranks far behind shows such as “Bluey” and “Cocomelon” in Nielsen’s streaming numbers — and YouTube is eating up even more of the attention.
Together, those forces have left the organization trying to figure out how to navigate the coming years, a crisis that the nonprofit says will require a “reset.”
Sesame Workshop cut about 20% of its staff — nearly 100 people — a few weeks ago. Without the cost cuts, the organization would face a deficit of nearly $40 million next year, according to internal documents reviewed by The New York Times. Even with the cuts, it has had to draw $6 million from its investment fund for the first time in more than a decade to help cover some of the budget shortfalls.
The uncertainty surrounding “Sesame Street” is just the latest fallout from the significant changes sweeping the television business in the streaming era. Other longtime television franchises and classic genres of broadcast and cable are facing similar challenges. In a concession that change is needed, beginning next year “Sesame Street” will have a re-imagined look.
Sherrie Westin, a 27-year veteran of Sesame Workshop who became CEO last year, acknowledged in an interview that the nonprofit faced a new economic reality but said she was “confident we will be able to sustain this work.”
“Sesame Street,” which has been airing since 1969, is one of the longest-running programs in television.
빅버드는 왜 이리 슬퍼 보일까
세서미 스트리트가 힘들다.
엘모, 빅버드, 쿠키 몬스터 등 ‘세서미 스트리트’의 유명 주인공을 만들어 낸 (PBS 산하) 비영리단체 세서미 워크숍은 경영진이 ‘최악의 상황’이라고 부를 정도로 복합적인 위기에 직면했다.
우선 수익성이 좋은 HBO와 계약이 종료된다. 지난 10년 동안 매년 3000만~3500만 달러를 지급해온 HBO가 더는 프로그램 판권 계약을 갱신하지 않기로 한 것이다. 할리우드가 전체적으로 허리띠를 졸라매고 있어 다른 채널과 이만한 규모의 새로운 계약은 기대하기 어렵다.
여기에 도널드 트럼프 행정부가 출범했다. 갑작스러운 미국 국제개발처(USAID) 예산 삭감으로 세서미 워크숍은 무방비 상태에서 중요한 보조금을 잃었다. 공영 미디어에 대한 미 행정부의 공격은 추가적인 지원 축소로 이어질 수 있다.
더 심각한 것은 ‘세서미 스트리트’가 급변하는 어린이 방송 시장에서 점점 존재감을 잃어가고 있다는 점이다. 닐슨 스트리밍 시청률에서 이 프로그램은 ‘블루이’, ‘코코멜론’ 같은 인기작에 한참 밀려 있다. 이에 더해 유튜브는 어린이들의 관심을 더욱 잠식하고 있다.
이 모든 게 맞물려 세서미 워크숍은 앞으로 수 년 간 운영 방식을 재정비해야 하는 위기를 맞았다. 세서미 워크숍은 ‘모든 것을 다시 시작하는 리셋’이 필요한 위기라고 밝혔다.
최근 세서미 워크숍은 전체 인력의 약 20%인 100여명을 감원했다. 내부 문서에 따르면 이러한 구조조정을 하지 않으면 내년 적자가 약 4000만 달러에 달했을 것이라고 한다. 감원 단행에도 세서미 워크숍은 10년 만에 처음으로 투자 기금에서 600만 달러를 빼 부족한 예산의 일부를 메우는 데 사용했다.
‘세서미 스트리트’를 둘러싼 불확실성은 스트리밍 시대를 맞아 TV산업 전반에 불고 있는 격변의 또 다른 파장이다. 다른 장수 방송 시리즈와 전통적인 방송·케이블 장르도 유사한 어려움에 직면해 있다. 변화가 필요하다는 판단에 따라 ‘세서미 스트리트’는 내년 새로운 모습으로 재단장해 돌아올 예정이다.
지난해 최고경영자로 취임한 세서미 워크숍의 27년 차 베테랑 셰리 웨스틴은 한 인터뷰에서 “비영리단체로써 새로운 경제 현실에 직면해 있다”는 점을 인정하면서도 “우리는 이 일을 지속해 나갈 수 있다는 자신이 있다”고 말했다.
1969년 첫 방송을 시작한 ‘세서미 스트리트’는 TV 역사상 가장 오래 방영 중인 프로그램 중 하나다.
WRITTEN BY JOHN KOBLIN AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
