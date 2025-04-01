Ateez to begin 'In Your Fantasy' world tour with two shows at Inspire Arena in Incheon
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 15:19
Boy band Ateez will kick off its “In Your Fantasy” world tour with two shows on July 5 and 6 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, its agency KQ Entertainment said on Tuesday.
Following the domestic leg of the tour, the band will perform in North America, starting in Atlanta on July 10.
In North America, Ateez is set to hold concerts in New York City on July 13, Baltimore on July 16, Nashville on July 19, Orlando on July 22, Chicago on July 26, Tacoma on July 30, San Jose on Aug. 2, Los Angeles on Aug. 8, Glendale on Aug. 12 and Mexico City on Aug. 23.
The tour will then continue in major cities in Japan with three shows each day from Sept. 13 through 15 in Saitama, two on Sept. 20 and 21 in Nagoya and two more concerts on Sept. 22 and 23 in Kobe.
Ateez debuted in 2018 with its first EP, “Treasure EP. 1 : All To Zero.” The eight-member group is known for hits like “Wave” (2019), “Déjà vu” (2021), “The Real” (2021), “Crazy Form” (2023) and “Ice On My Teeth” (2024).
The boy band wrapped up its latest world tour titled “Towards the Light: Will to Power” on March 23.
