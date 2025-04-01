More in K-pop

Billlie's Moon Sua and Siyoon to debut as subunit with new single 'SNAP'

Ateez to begin 'In Your Fantasy' world tour with two shows at Inspire Arena in Incheon

Boy band Stray Kids donates 800 million won to wildfire relief efforts

Chungha to collaborate with British artist Etham for new project album 'Find Love'

Lim Young-woong and agency donate 400 million won to wildfire relief