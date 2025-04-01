Billlie's Moon Sua and Siyoon to debut as subunit with new single 'SNAP'
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 16:41
Girl group Billlie’s two main rappers — Moon Sua and Siyoon — will debut as the band’s first subunit duo, Moon Sua X Siyoon, with their first digital single “SNAP” on April 7, the group’s agency Mystic Story said on Tuesday.
The duo unveiled the first promotional poster for its upcoming single on the same day. According to Mystic Story, Moon Sua X Siyoon will release other promotional content like the tracklist of the single, photos and music video teasers every day through April 6.
The photos, scheduled for release on April 4, will also include the artist who will be featured on the single, according to the agency.
Billlie debuted in October 2021 with its first EP, “The Billage of Perception: Chapter One.” The seven-member group consists of Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Siyoon, Haruna and Sheon.
