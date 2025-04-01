Boy band Stray Kids donates 800 million won to wildfire relief efforts
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 14:59 Updated: 01 Apr. 2025, 15:10
Boy band Stray Kids donated 800 million won ($544,000) to support individuals and areas affected by the wildfires that swept across southeastern Korea last week, according to agency JYP Entertainment on Tuesday.
The money was given through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association and World Vision. It will be allocated toward purchasing emergency supplies and aid kits, as well as supporting firefighters, according to JYP Entertainment.
“We empathize deeply with the suffering experienced by the residents whose normal lives have been upended,” said the Stray Kids members. “We also appreciate all the efforts made by those working hard to recover from the damage.”
Since its first donation to support marginalized children in developing countries in 2014, Stray Kids has consistently made contributions, including lunch boxes for marginalized children in Korea, emergency aid during the Syria-Turkey earthquake in 2023 and efforts to combat global food shortages in 2024, according to the group's agency.
Stray Kids is currently on its “dominATE” world tour, which includes 22 cities in Latin America, North America, Asia and Europe, until late July.
The wildfires, which raged from March 22 to Friday, resulted in unprecedented damage. Nationwide, the total area burned spans approximately 48,239 hectares (119,201 acres) — roughly 80 percent the size of Seoul. In North Gyeongsang alone, over 3,400 homes and 2,100 agricultural facilities were destroyed.
At least 30 people died and 45 others were injured, making this one of Korea’s deadliest wildfire disasters.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
