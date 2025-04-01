 Chungha to collaborate with British artist Etham for new project album 'Find Love'
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 10:53
Singer Chungha [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer Chungha is collaborating with British singer-songwriter Etham for her new project album “Find Love,” her agency More Vision said on Tuesday. 
 
“Find Love,” set to be released on Friday, is part of More Vision’s “renewal project” where its artists reinterpret famous pop songs and collaborate with international musicians.  
 

“'Find Love’ portrays the regret and lingering emotions that follow a love that has ended,” More Vision said.  
 
Etham, known for his self-produced tracks such as “I Won’t” (2023) and “Patterns” (2023), took part in the production of the upcoming project album. He has collaborated with some Korean artists including Monsta X’s Kihyun and Ha Hyun-sang.
 
Chungha debuted in 2016 as a member of the project girl group I.O.I, formed through Mnet’s girl group audition program “Produce 101.” She released her first solo EP “Hands on Me” in 2017, shortly after the project group disbanded that year.
 
Chungha is known for hit tracks such as "Roller Coaster" (2018), "Love U" (2018) and "Gotta Go" (2019). Some of her recent releases include her EP “Alivio” and special single "Algorithm" (2024).
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Chungha Etham

Chungha to collaborate with British artist Etham for new project album 'Find Love'

