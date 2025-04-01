Oneus's Keon-hee to release first solo single 'I Just Want Love'
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 18:08
Boy band Oneus’s Keon-hee will release his first solo single “I Just Want Love” on April 8, its agency RBW said on Tuesday.
“We expect Tomoon [Oneus’s fandom] to show excitement and stay tuned for the upcoming single, as it marks Keon-hee’s debut solo song,” RBW said. Keon-hee is the second member of the boy band to release a solo single, following Seoho's release of “Hatchling” on March 23.
“I Just Want Love” was first unveiled at the finale concerts of Oneus’s second world tour, “La Dolce Vita,” in February. Keon-hee contributed to the song’s lyrics, according to the agency.
The music video teasers for “I Just Want Love” will be released on Thursday, and three concept photos will also be released prior to the single’s release.
Oneus debuted in January 2019 with its first EP, “Light Us," as the first boy band launched by RBW. The band includes five members: Seoho, Leedo, Keon-hee, Hwanwoong and Xion.
The group is known for releasing music themed around unique concepts, including vampires and mermen princes. Its songs include “Valkyrie” (2019), “A Song Written Easily” (2020) and “Baila Conmigo” (2023).
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)