 Oneus's Keon-hee to release first solo single 'I Just Want Love'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Oneus's Keon-hee to release first solo single 'I Just Want Love'

Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 18:08
Keon-hee of boy band Oneus [NEWS1]

Keon-hee of boy band Oneus [NEWS1]

 
Boy band Oneus’s Keon-hee will release his first solo single “I Just Want Love” on April 8, its agency RBW said on Tuesday.
 
“We expect Tomoon [Oneus’s fandom] to show excitement and stay tuned for the upcoming single, as it marks Keon-hee’s debut solo song,” RBW said. Keon-hee is the second member of the boy band to release a solo single, following Seoho's release of “Hatchling” on March 23.
 

Related Article

 
“I Just Want Love” was first unveiled at the finale concerts of Oneus’s second world tour, “La Dolce Vita,” in February. Keon-hee contributed to the song’s lyrics, according to the agency.
 
The music video teasers for “I Just Want Love” will be released on Thursday, and three concept photos will also be released prior to the single’s release.  
 
Oneus debuted in January 2019 with its first EP, “Light Us," as the first boy band launched by RBW. The band includes five members: Seoho, Leedo, Keon-hee, Hwanwoong and Xion.
 
The group is known for releasing music themed around unique concepts, including vampires and mermen princes. Its songs include “Valkyrie” (2019), “A Song Written Easily” (2020) and “Baila Conmigo” (2023).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Oneus Keonhee

More in K-pop

HYBE IM launches new Seventeen-themed mobile puzzle game

Oneus's Keon-hee to release first solo single 'I Just Want Love'

Billlie's Moon Sua and Siyoon to debut as subunit with new single 'SNAP'

Ateez to begin 'In Your Fantasy' world tour with two shows at Inspire Arena in Incheon

Boy band Stray Kids donates 800 million won to wildfire relief efforts

Related Stories

Boy band Oneus to drop new EP next month

'Erase Me'

Boy band Oneus to release new EP 'Pygmalion' next month

The beauty of Korea

'2022 Oneus Tour: Blood Moon' to start on Feb. 12
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)