'Virus' starring Bae Doo-na to premiere 5 years after filming wrapped
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 19:08
- KIM JI-YE
The romantic comedy film “Virus” starring actor Bae Doo-na will premiere on May 7, its distributor, BY4M Studio, said Tuesday. The premiere will come five years after wrapping up filming in 2020.
Directed by Kang Yi-Kwan, the movie follows a translator who gets infected with a virus that causes her to inexplicably fall in love.
The film stars Bae, Kim Yun-seok and singer-songwriter Chang Ki-ha, along with a special guest appearance from actor Son Suk-ku.
Bae will portray a translator who has been infected by the virus, while Kim will play a developer working on a treatment for it. Chang will take on the role of Bae's elementary school classmate and Son will play a researcher who goes on a blind date with Bae.
The film will mark Chang’s lead role debut on screen and Bae’s return to the big screen a year after Netflix’s “Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver” (2024).
