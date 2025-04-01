 U.S. rapper Travis Scott to hold concert in Korea in October
U.S. rapper Travis Scott to hold concert in Korea in October

Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 14:59
Travis Scott performs during a concert. [LIVE NATION KOREA]

American rapper Travis Scott will perform in Korea for the first time on Oct. 25, concert organizer Live Nation Korea said Tuesday.  
 
The upcoming concert will be a part of his “Circus Maximus” world tour, which kicked off in October 2023 following his fourth full-length album “Utopia.” The album was released on July 28, 2023.  
 

The concert will be held at Goyang Stadium, Gyeonggi.  
 
The performance will also be restricted to audiences aged 19 and older, with entry only permitted to those born on or before Oct. 25, 2006, the organizer said.  
 
Ticket sales for Hyundai Card holders will open on April 7 from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m, a day earlier than general sales. General sales will begin on April 8 at 12 p.m on Interpark Ticket.  
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
