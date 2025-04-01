'Infinite Challenge' running event to take place in Yeouido to celebrate show's 20th anniversary
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 14:16 Updated: 01 Apr. 2025, 14:33
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the launch of the reality show “Infinite Challenge” (2005-18), domestic streaming platform Coupang Play and content creator MOst267 have organized a running event themed around the beloved TV show.
Dubbed the “Infinite Challenge Run with Coupang Play,” the event is scheduled to take place on May 25 at Yeouido Park in western Seoul. There will be a 10-kilometer course for participants, as well as music performances and other events, Coupang Play said Tuesday.
“Infinite Challenge,” produced by Kim Tae-ho, was a hit reality show that featured top comedians and entertainers, including Yoo Jae-suk, Park Myung-soo, Jung Hyung-don and Haha. The last episode of the show aired on April 21, 2018.
All episodes of “Infinite Challenge” are available on the Coupang Play mobile application. According to the event organizers, ticket sales will begin on April 11 at 8 p.m. and will only be available to Coupang’s Wow membership holders.
More details will be provided on the platform at a later time.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
