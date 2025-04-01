 [VIDEO] Kim Soo-hyun's full press conference
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 10:03 Updated: 01 Apr. 2025, 10:13
Actor Kim Soo-hyun again denied allegations that he dated late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was underage in an emotional press conference on March 31 in western Seoul. 
 
See below for the video of the full press conference and read the transcript here. 
 

BY LEE JI-MIN, KIM MYUNG-JI, KIM JEE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags Kim Soo-hyun Kim Sae-ron

