South Korea reaffirms shared 'firm understanding' of USFK's role over reported Pentagon memo

South Korea reaffirmed Tuesday its shared "firm understanding" with the United States on the role of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), following a report on a Pentagon memo suggesting a potential shift in their mission.The Washington Post reported Saturday that the Pentagon will "assume risk in other theaters" and push allies to increase their defense spending to deter threats from Russia, North Korea and Iran.The nine-page secret internal memo was distributed throughout the Pentagon in mid-March and signed by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the newspaper reported, spawning speculation in Seoul about a possible change to the role of the 28,500-strong American troops, including a reduction in its size."While it's not appropriate to comment on matters that have not been confirmed as the official position of the U.S. Department of Defense, South Korea and the United States share a firm understanding of the role of the USFK for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," a Foreign Ministry official told reporters."We will continue to maintain a strong combined defense posture, while closely communicating with the U.S. side," the official said.The official added that Seoul has been increasing defense spending to continue to strengthen its national defense capabilities.Concerns have been growing that Washington may demand Seoul further shoulder the cost of the upkeep of the USFK or reconsider the role of U.S. troops in South Korea as U.S. President Donald Trump takes a "transactional" approach to alliances.Yonhap