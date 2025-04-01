 Chinese Embassy warns citizens of possible 'extreme events' in Seoul
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 18:22
Police set up barricades in central Seoul on Tuesday near the Constitutional Court and Anguk Station in Jongno District, central Seoul, ahead of Friday's court ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment. [YONHAP]

Police set up barricades in central Seoul on Tuesday near the Constitutional Court and Anguk Station in Jongno District, central Seoul, ahead of Friday's court ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment. [YONHAP]

 
The Chinese Embassy in Korea issued a safety advisory Tuesday urging Chinese nationals in the country to avoid physical clashes with Koreans ahead of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, scheduled for Friday.
 
In a statement posted on its WeChat account, the embassy warned that large-scale political rallies and demonstrations are likely to occur nationwide on the day of the ruling and in the days that follow.
 
“Extreme events cannot be ruled out,” it added.
 
Korean police are expected to heighten security on Friday, deploying a significant number of officers and designating certain areas in Seoul — including the Constitutional Court — as heightened security zones.
 
The embassy called on Chinese citizens in Korea to remain alert and “pay close attention to the local situation and public safety conditions to genuinely enhance risk prevention awareness.” 
 
Chinese nationals were advised to stay away from political gatherings, avoid participating in, lingering near, or observing protests, and refrain from engaging in public or physical confrontations with locals. 
 
The advisory also emphasized the importance of following police announcements, heeding traffic control updates and steering clear of sensitive areas such as Yeouido, where the National Assembly is located, and Hannam-dong, home to the presidential residence in central Seoul.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
