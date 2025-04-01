 Korea to share railway construction expertise with Vietnam
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 11:06
Korean Transport Minister Park Sang-woo, second from right, signs a memorandum of understanding on railway cooperation with his Vietnamese counterpart, Tran Hong Minh, during the two countries' joint forum on railway industry held in Hanoi on March 31. [MINISTRY OF LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORTATION]

Korean Transport Minister Park Sang-woo, second from right, signs a memorandum of understanding on railway cooperation with his Vietnamese counterpart, Tran Hong Minh, during the two countries' joint forum on railway industry held in Hanoi on March 31. [MINISTRY OF LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORTATION]

Korea will share its railroad construction technologies and experience with Vietnam as part of bilateral railway cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation, Seoul's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Monday.
 
At a joint forum on the railway industry in Hanoi, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation ranging from devising railroad construction projects to maintenance, according to the Transport Ministry.
 

A Korean delegation of railroad businesses, led by Transport Minister Park Sang-woo, has been on a visit to Vietnam since Friday to discuss Seoul's potential participation in the Southeast Asian country's high-speed train railway construction project.
 
The so-called North-South high-speed rail project, estimated at 95 trillion won ($64.4 billion), was approved by Vietnam's parliament in November with an aim to connect major industrial cities of Vietnam, including Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.
 
During the ongoing visit, Park met with Vietnamese Construction Minister Tran Hong Minh and discussed Korean companies' possible participation in the project.
 
"Vietnam's North-South high-speed rail construction project in Vietnam is a large-scale initiative where companies can win package deals from signaling, communications, power systems and vehicle supplies to operations and maintenance, and professional work force development," Park said, vowing to expand cooperation with Vietnam in the area.

