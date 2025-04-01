South Korean Foreign Minister to attend NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels this week

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will travel to Belgium later this week to attend the foreign ministers' meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), his office said Tuesday.Cho will take part in the session on NATO allies and Indo-Pacific partners in Brussels on Thursday (local time), in what will mark the fourth consecutive time a South Korean top diplomat has attended the multilateral gathering, the foreign ministry in Seoul said.Along with NATO allies, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand — NATO's four Indo-Pacific partner countries, referred to as "IP4" — will attend the meeting, as well as the European Union and Ukraine, for discussions on defense and regional security cooperation."We expect it will serve as an important occasion to shape strategic cooperation with NATO in areas such as defense and strengthen partnership with NATO, with which we share our core values," the ministry said in a release.On the sidelines of the meeting, Cho also plans to hold separate bilateral and other forms of talks with his counterparts from the participating countries and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the ministry added.Yonhap