Trump confirms 'communication' with Kim Jong-un
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 17:13
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that there is “communication” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and that he would “do something” at some point, suggesting for the first time since returning to office that contact between Washington and Pyongyang may be underway.
Speaking at the White House in response to a reporter's question about whether he plans to reach out to Kim, Trump replied, “Well, I do. ... We have a great relationship.”
“There is communication. I think it’s very important,” he said, adding, “I will probably do something at some point.”
Monday's remarks signal progress from Trump’s earlier statement that he would “reach out” to the North Korean leader. Although it hints at the possibility of renewed U.S.-North Korea engagement, the form and scope of that contact remain unclear.
Trump and Kim’s denuclearization talks, which began with a historic summit in Singapore in 2018, ultimately stalled after their second meeting in Hanoi collapsed without a deal in early 2019.
Experts say that while meaningful, high-level dialogue may be unlikely in the near future, working-level contact behind the scenes cannot be ruled out.
“Under Trump’s direction, there is enough possibility that unofficial contacts could be made by Richard Grenell, the special envoy to North Korea, or Alex Wong, the deputy national security adviser, via telephone or email with North Korea’s mission in New York,” Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies said. “However, there are still no signs that this is developing into face-to-face contact.”
Trump’s promise to “do something” has also drawn attention to what kind of action he may be considering.
He once again praised Kim on Monday, calling him the leader of a “big nuclear nation” and a “smart guy.”
The language marks a continuation of Trump emphasizing North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, following earlier statements in which he described the country as a “nuclear power.”
Though “nuclear nation” is not an official status under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) — which only recognizes countries as “nuclear weapon states” — Trump’s repeated references have raised concerns among observers that he may eventually move toward recognizing North Korea as a de facto nuclear state. This, some fear, could open the door to negotiations focused on arms control rather than full denuclearization.
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service told lawmakers in January that if complete denuclearization proves unfeasible in the short term, a smaller-scale negotiation, or the so-called “small deal,” such as a nuclear freeze or arms reduction, between Washington and Pyongyang could be a viable option.
The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence warned in its recent Annual Threat Assessment Report that Kim views his strategic weapons program as essential to regime security and national pride, and has no intention of relinquishing it through negotiations.
“If dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea proceeds in a way that helps North Korea’s denuclearization, we would of course welcome it,” an official from the South's Ministry of Unification told reporters Tuesday.
“The fact that Trump chose this moment to send a message seems aimed at urging more active dialogue with North Korea,” Yang said. “It could also be a gesture to manage developments like Kim’s possible trip to Russia for Victory Day in May and emerging signs of North Korea-China coordination in response to U.S. pressure on Beijing.”
Despite his open-ended comments, Trump has continued to officially uphold the principle of Pyongyang's full denuclearization.
After his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in February, the two leaders issued a joint statement reaffirming their “resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization” of North Korea.
The White House has also reiterated that goal since Trump's return to office.
