 Russia's party delegation arrives in N. Korea amid deepening bilateral cooperation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Russia's party delegation arrives in N. Korea amid deepening bilateral cooperation

Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 09:55
This file photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 22, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un, right, shaking hands with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, in Pyongyang the previous day. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

This file photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 22, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un, right, shaking hands with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, in Pyongyang the previous day. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
A delegation of Russia's Communist Party has arrived in North Korea, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday, amid preparations reportedly being under way for the North's leader Kim Jong-un to visit Russia this year.
 
The delegation, led by Kazbek Taysaev, secretary of the Russian party's central committee, arrived in Pyongyang on Monday, the Korean Central News Agency said, without disclosing other details, including the purpose of the visit.
 

Related Article

 
North Korea and Russia have expanded the scope of cooperation in the military, economy and other fields since they signed a major defense treaty in June 2024 that calls for providing military assistance "without delay" if either side comes under attack.
 
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said last week that Russia is preparing for Kim's trip, without specifying the exact timing of the visit.
 
There is speculation that Kim may travel to Russia, possibly in May on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Kim to visit Moscow during his trip to Pyongyang last June for summit talks.
 
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea Russia

More in North Korea

Russia's party delegation arrives in N. Korea amid deepening bilateral cooperation

North Korea rallies instructors to instill loyalty to Kim Jong-un in children

South to promptly repatriate 2 North Koreans found adrift who want to return

Putin names North as potential partner to settle Ukraine war: Report

Acting president vows 'swift, overwhelming response' to North's provocations on West Sea Defense Day

Related Stories

North Korea presumed to send at least 3,000 more troops to Russia, South says

Russia sends 447 goats to North Korea in a sign of deepening ties

North Korean parliamentary leader meets Russian delegation

Putin holds talks with high-ranking North Korean party member in Moscow: Report

North Korean economy, public health delegations visit Russia for exchange: KCNA
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)