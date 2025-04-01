Russia's party delegation arrives in N. Korea amid deepening bilateral cooperation
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 09:55
A delegation of Russia's Communist Party has arrived in North Korea, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday, amid preparations reportedly being under way for the North's leader Kim Jong-un to visit Russia this year.
The delegation, led by Kazbek Taysaev, secretary of the Russian party's central committee, arrived in Pyongyang on Monday, the Korean Central News Agency said, without disclosing other details, including the purpose of the visit.
North Korea and Russia have expanded the scope of cooperation in the military, economy and other fields since they signed a major defense treaty in June 2024 that calls for providing military assistance "without delay" if either side comes under attack.
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said last week that Russia is preparing for Kim's trip, without specifying the exact timing of the visit.
There is speculation that Kim may travel to Russia, possibly in May on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Kim to visit Moscow during his trip to Pyongyang last June for summit talks.
