Electoral commission website experiences technical issues day ahead of by-elections
01 Apr. 2025
- CHO JUNG-WOO
The National Election Commission's (NEC) website experienced a glitch on Tuesday, a day before the by-elections.
Access to the website was limited from around 9:30 a.m. but was restored by Tuesday afternoon.
An NEC official told Yonhap News Agency that the commission is “identifying the cause” of the glitch.
By-elections for Busan’s new education superintendent, as well as city mayors and district and county chiefs, will take place across 23 constituencies on Wednesday.
