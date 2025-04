Electoral commission website experiences technical issues day ahead of by-elections

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The National Election Commission's (NEC) website experienced a glitch on Tuesday, a day before the by-elections.Access to the website was limited from around 9:30 a.m. but was restored by Tuesday afternoon.An NEC official told Yonhap News Agency that the commission is “identifying the cause” of the glitch.By-elections for Busan’s new education superintendent, as well as city mayors and district and county chiefs, will take place across 23 constituencies on Wednesday.BY CHO JUNG-WOO [ [email protected]