PPP demands 'fair' decision, DP urges Yoon's removal as court announces impeachment ruling date
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 17:17
- LEE SOO-JUNG
The Constitutional Court will deliver its verdict on whether to oust Yoon from office on Friday, 111 days after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion.
After attending an AI-related seminar, PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se told reporters in southern Seoul that his party expects each Constitutional Court justice to hand down “fair and impartial judgments that consider the national interest.”
“Although the party hopes the court will dismiss the case, we do not know which verdict would be delivered,” Rep. Kwon added.
Yoon will be reinstated if the court dismisses the case.
PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said his party "welcomes" the Constitutional Court's decision to deliver its verdict on Friday during a meeting with reporters at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Tuesday.
Rep. Kweon said his party "anticipates the court to deliver a fair ruling based on legal principles and conscience." He added that the Constitutional Court "should not be swayed by the DP's rhetoric" pressuring the court to rule against Yoon.
PPP Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun told reporters at the National Assembly that the court will "surely" dismiss the case. Rep. Yoon emerged as a pro-Yoon Suk Yeol figure during the impeachment and hearings.
Rep. Yoon added that rival parties — the PPP and the DP — have sought swift ruling. He said the Constitutional Court should rule promptly “to block a DP-led legislative coup and national chaos.”
The DP-led legislative coup seemingly refers to a series of parliamentary impeachments targeting ministers and chiefs of state institutions appointed by President Yoon. The DP occupies 170 seats of the 300-seat parliament.
Another PPP official told Yonhap News Agency that the party's prediction that Yoon would return to office with three of the eight justices voting against the impeachment remains unchanged.
At least six Constitutional Court justices should approve the impeachment to remove Yoon from office.
Despite their calling for Yoon's return, the PPP said it will accept and respect decisions made by the Constitutional Court — even if the ruling goes against the president.
“The party believes that the court will show its firm determination to preserve the Constitution and protect the country — based on democracy and republicanism — by impeaching Yoon Suk Yeol, an insurrection leader,” said Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, a senior DP spokesperson.
Rep. Jo said the Constitutional Court was finally responding to the people’s four-month wait. He added that the court should “deeply respect the voice of the people, who are the nation's sovereigns.”
DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said his party “demands and expects that the eight Constitutional Court justices with resolve the crises in peace, security, public livelihoods and democracy by dismissing Yoon” during his press conference in front of the prime minister’s official residence in central Seoul on Tuesday.
Park added that his party is “confident that the eight justices will make a unanimous decision" approving the parliamentary impeachment.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
