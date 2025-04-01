 Parliamentary committee launched to oversee hosting of APEC Summit in Gyeongju
Parliamentary committee launched to oversee hosting of APEC Summit in Gyeongju

Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 17:24
Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon from the conservative People Power Party chairs a meeting for a special parliamentary committee for the 2025 APEC summit at the National Assembly in western Seoul on April 1. [YONHAP]

A special parliamentary committee to support the successful hosting of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju was launched on Tuesday at the National Assembly in western Seoul.
 
The special committee held its inaugural meeting and selected five-term lawmaker Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon from the conservative People Power Party (PPP) as chairperson.
 
Another PPP Rep. Lee Man-hee will represent his party at the committee, while Rep. Chung Il-young will represent the liberal Democratic Party (DP).
 

The committee is comprised of seven PPP lawmakers, 10 DP lawmakers and one lawmaker from a minor party with less than 20 seats.  
 
Specifically, PPP Reps. Lee In-seon, Cho Jung-hun, Kim Hyung-dong, Lee Dal-hee and Yoo Yeong-ha and DP Reps. Yoon Hu-duk, Hong Kee-won, Jang Kyung-tae, Huh Sung-moo, Lim Mi-ae, Kim Tae-seon, Yi Byeong-jin, Lee Yeon-hee and Cho In-Cheul will participate in the committee as members. Also, Rep. Kim Jae-won from the minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party will join the committee.
 
The special parliamentary committee will continue through Dec. 31 this year.
 
The APEC summit will take place in North Gyeongsang’s Gyeongju from late October to November. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea national assembly APEC summit people power party democratic party Gyeongju

