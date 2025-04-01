한국 동남부 지역 산불 확산… 사망자 24명
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 16:54
24 dead as wildfires continue to rage across southeastern Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Thursday, March 27, 2025
At least 24 people had died from wildfires in the Gyeongsang region as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. In the afternoon, a pilot was pronounced dead after a firefighting helicopter crashed at the scene of a wildfire in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang.
wildfire: 산불
crash: 추락하다
scene: 현장
중앙재난안전대책본부는 수요일(3월26일) 오후 6시 기준 경상도 지역을 휩쓴 산불로 인한 사망자 수가 24명이라고 밝혔다. 이날 오후 경북 의성 산불 현장에서 진화 헬기가 추락하는 사고가 발생해 조종사 1명도 사망했다.
The fires, which broke out in areas including Uiseong and Andong, have spread rapidly, leading to a sharp rise in casualties. Twelve people had been seriously injured, while 14 suffered moderate injuries. While investigations into the cause of the deaths are ongoing, authorities believe many victims succumbed to smoke inhalation or suffered fatal injuries while trying to escape the flames at night.
spread: 번지다, 확산하다
sharp rise: 급증하다
inhale: 흡입하다, 들이마시다.
의성•안동 등에서 발생한 산불은 빠르게 번져가면서 사상자가 급증했다. 12명은 중상, 14명은 경상을 입었다. 산림 당국은 사고 경위를 조사 중인데, 많은 피해자가 연기 흡입으로 사망했거나 밤사이 화염으로부터 탈출하려고 하다 치명적인 부상을 입었을 것으로 보고 있다.
Most of the casualties have been people aged 60 or over, according to local governments. Officials indicate that some elderly residents refused to heed evacuation orders and tried to protect their homes, which could have contributed to the increase in casualties.
evacuation order: 대피 명령
refuse to heed: 무시하다
contribute to: 한몫하다, ~의 한 원인이 되다
지자체에 따르면 사망자 대부분이 60대 이상의 고령층으로 확인됐다. 일부 고령의 주민들이 대피 명령을 따르지 않고 집을 지키려고 한 것도 사상자를 늘리는 데 한 몫 한 것으로 본다.
North Gyeongsang has a relatively older population. Considering how many elderly residents have been slow to evacuate and hesitant to obey evacuation orders, critics say the authorities should have made more active efforts to fight the wildfires to prevent people from suffocating and dying at home.
older population: 노년층
suffocate: 질식하다
경북은 노년층의 비중이 상대적으로 높다. 대피 속도가 느리고, 당국의 대피 명령을 잘 따르지 않는 고령층의 특성을 고려해 보다 적극적인 산불 대응이 필요했다는 비판이 제기되며, 적어도 자택에 머물다가 질식사하는 피해는 막았어야 했다는 지적이 나온다.
Firefighting efforts were underway in six locations as of Wednesday afternoon: Sancheong and Hadong in South Gyeongsang, Uiseong and Andong in North Gyeongsang and Onyang and Eonyang in Ulsan. The wildfires have scorched 17,534 hectares of forest, with Uiseong and Andong suffering the most damage, accounting for 15,158 hectares.
firefighting effort: 진화 작업
underway: 진행 중
산불 진화 작업은 수요일 오후 경남 산청•하동, 경북 의성•안동, 울산 온양•언양 등 6개 지역에서 진행 중이다. 이번 산불로 총 17만534ha(헥타르)의 산림이 피해를 입었으며, 의성군과 안동시가 15,158헥타르가 소실된 것으로 확인돼 가장 큰 피해를 입었다.
So far, 209 homes, factories, temples and cultural properties have been damaged. The number of displaced residents has risen sharply, with 27,079 people seeking refuge in temporary shelters. Of these, only 1,073 have returned home, while 26,006 remain displaced.
cultural property: 문화재
displaced resident: 이재민
temporary shelter: 임시 대피소
현재까지 산불 피해를 본 주택과 공장, 사찰, 문화재 등은 209곳이다. 이재민도 크게 늘어 2만7079명이 임시 대피소로 몸을 피했다. 이 중 1073명만 집으로 돌아갔을 뿐 나머지 2만6006명은 아직 임시대피소 등에 머물러 있다.
The helicopter accident on Wednesday happened at 12:54 p.m. during wildfire suppression efforts in Gyoan-ri, Sinpyeong-myeon, Uiseong County, the Korea Forest Service (KFS) said the same day. The agency believes the helicopter was a Sikorsky S-76 leased by Inje County, Gangwon.
lease: 임차
산림청에 따르면 이날 오후 12시 54분쯤 경북 의성군 신평면 교안리 야산에서 진화헬기가 추락했다. 추락 헬기는 강원도 인제군 소속의 S76 기종 임차 헬기로 추정된다.
WRITTEN BY LIM JEONG-WON AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
