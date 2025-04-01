 Foreign Ministry requests audit into alleged preferential hiring of top prosecutor's daughter
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Foreign Ministry requests audit into alleged preferential hiring of top prosecutor's daughter

Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 17:45
A group of Democratic Party lawmakers of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee holds a press conference at the National Assembly in western Seoul urging the Foreign Ministry to submit data on allegations of preferential treatment in the hiring of Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung's daughter. [YONHAP]

A group of Democratic Party lawmakers of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee holds a press conference at the National Assembly in western Seoul urging the Foreign Ministry to submit data on allegations of preferential treatment in the hiring of Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung's daughter. [YONHAP]

The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it had requested a "public audit" by the state auditor over allegations of preferential treatment in hiring Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung's daughter at both the ministry and an affiliated think tank.
 
The ministry has been under scrutiny after the opposition party raised suspicions that Shim's daughter, whose identity has been withheld, was hired by the Korea National Diplomatic Academy (KNDA) and the Foreign Ministry despite her qualifications failing to meet the requirements.
 

Related Article

Rep. Han Jeoung-ae of the main opposition Democratic Party accused the KNDA of hiring the daughter as a temporary researcher for eight months last year and the ministry of hiring her as a researcher, even though she was unqualified for either job.
 
Han further claimed that the ministry later altered the job requirements for the full-time researcher position to favor Shim's daughter.
 
"We requested a public audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) today, as we seek an objective assessment of the issues raised regarding the hiring," a ministry official told reporters.
 
"Until we have the result from the BAI, the decision on the hiring will be suspended," the official said.
 
A public audit is conducted upon the request of the head of an institution, regional assembly or citizens or civic groups subject to possible audits over issues concerning the public interest.
 
Should the audit proceed, the BAI has six months to reach a conclusion.
 
Regarding the allegations, the foreign ministry has maintained the hiring process was carried out fairly and transparently.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea Foreign Ministry Democratic Party nepotism

More in Social Affairs

Foreign Ministry requests audit into alleged preferential hiring of top prosecutor's daughter

Boy band Stray Kids donates 800 million won to wildfire relief efforts

For wildfire evacuees, returning home may be a long, difficult path

North Gyeongsang village residents praise Indonesian fisher who saved elderly from wildfire

Police arrest 18 individuals in online gambling ring bust

Related Stories

Self-indulgent and self-righteous

Party enforcers

DP rams through anti-propaganda leaflet law

An unseemly rush (KOR)

Foreign Ministry budget proposal includes 40-fold increase in APEC summit funding
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)