Foreign Ministry requests audit into alleged preferential hiring of top prosecutor's daughter

The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it had requested a "public audit" by the state auditor over allegations of preferential treatment in hiring Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung's daughter at both the ministry and an affiliated think tank.The ministry has been under scrutiny after the opposition party raised suspicions that Shim's daughter, whose identity has been withheld, was hired by the Korea National Diplomatic Academy (KNDA) and the Foreign Ministry despite her qualifications failing to meet the requirements.Rep. Han Jeoung-ae of the main opposition Democratic Party accused the KNDA of hiring the daughter as a temporary researcher for eight months last year and the ministry of hiring her as a researcher, even though she was unqualified for either job.Han further claimed that the ministry later altered the job requirements for the full-time researcher position to favor Shim's daughter."We requested a public audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) today, as we seek an objective assessment of the issues raised regarding the hiring," a ministry official told reporters."Until we have the result from the BAI, the decision on the hiring will be suspended," the official said.A public audit is conducted upon the request of the head of an institution, regional assembly or citizens or civic groups subject to possible audits over issues concerning the public interest.Should the audit proceed, the BAI has six months to reach a conclusion.Regarding the allegations, the foreign ministry has maintained the hiring process was carried out fairly and transparently.