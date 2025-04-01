 North Gyeongsang village residents praise Indonesian fisher who saved elderly from wildfire
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

North Gyeongsang village residents praise Indonesian fisher who saved elderly from wildfire

Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 12:13
A 31-year-old Indonesian fisher explains how he assisted elderly people's evacuation when the Uiseong fire engulfed his village in Yeongdeok County in North Gyeongsang a week ago on March 31. [NEWS1]

A 31-year-old Indonesian fisher explains how he assisted elderly people's evacuation when the Uiseong fire engulfed his village in Yeongdeok County in North Gyeongsang a week ago on March 31. [NEWS1]

 
Indonesian fisher Sugianto, 31, went door-to-door and saved his elderly neighbors from the wildfire that engulfed his village in Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang, last week.
 
When the wildfire, which began in Uiseong County, reached Yeongdeok County at around 11 p.m. on March 25, Sugianto and the head of the village’s fishing community, Yoo Myung-sin, knocked on neighbors’ doors warning them to evacuate.
 
The Indonesian fisher arrived in Korea eight years ago with an employment visa. He is fluent at speaking Korean.  

Related Article

 
The seaside village is situated on sloped terrain, which made it difficult for the elderly to evacuate.
 
To ensure quick evacuation, Yoo and Sugianto carried their elderly neighbors on their backs and ran to a seawall around 300 meters (984 feet) away from the residential area.
 
“All I thought was that I needed to save the grandmas and the residents rapidly,” Sugianto said. He also told public broadcaster KBS that he helped some seven older adults evacuate from the Uiseong fire. 
 
The Indonesian fisher said he couldn't remember "how much he ran across the village” with Yoo.
 
Sugianto said he was frightened when he saw a store engulfed by flames while carrying an old lady on his back. She was woken up after hearing shouts of “Hurry up! Hurry up!”
 
A Yeongdeok County resident in their 90s said people might have died if it were not for the Indonesian fisher.
 
“I was able to evacuate from my house, as he was in front of my door after I woke up from hearing the shouts,” the elderly resident said.
 
Sugianto's five-year-old son and wife are in Indonesia. He will go back to his home country in three years.
 
“I like Korea so much. Especially, the villagers are like family,” Sugianto said. He added that his wife told him that she was proud of him.
 
Villagers praised Sugianto and Yoo for their heroism. Some said they wish to live and work with a responsible young man like him.
 
The seaside village has around 60 residents who all evacuated safely to the seawall when the Uiseong fire reached Yeongdeok County.
 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea wildfire North gyeongsang heroism Indonesian

More in Social Affairs

North Gyeongsang village residents praise Indonesian fisher who saved elderly from wildfire

Police arrest 18 individuals in online gambling ring bust

Opening of Korean freedom fighter's memorial in Japan postponed due to right-wing nationalist backlash

New hospital in Yongin gives hope to ALS patients and their families after 14 years in the making

Soil may take a century to recover after devastating wildfires: Forestry institute

Related Stories

Joint investigation of North Gyeongsang wildfire's suspected ground zero begins

Wildfire-hit North Gyeongsang residents set to receive $200 each from provincial government

Two firefighters dead, two missing as Korea declares state of disaster

Worst wildfires in Korean history claim 27 lives as firefighting struggle to contain blaze

Farmer who couldn't just 'sit and watch' repurposes farming equipment to help fight wildfires
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)