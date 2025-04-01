Police arrest 18 individuals in online gambling ring bust
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 11:35
Police busted a criminal ring that operated illegal online casino websites from the Philippines worth a total of 250 billion won ($169.5 million).
The South Gyeongsang Police Agency announced on Tuesday that it had arrested 18 individuals on charges of opening illegal gambling venues and had referred two of them — the ringleader in his 40s and a team leader in his 30s — to indictment with detention.
The organization is accused of operating four illegal online casino sites, including games like baccarat and slots, after establishing an overseas office in September 2022 and running it through May last year.
The four websites had as many as 9,450 members, with total deposits reaching 250 billion won.
The ring promoted the sites by sending text messages and recruiting members through internet cafes run by regional agents.
While analyzing accounts used to launder money in another case, police detected suspicious activity and launched an investigation, ultimately arresting the ring members.
Authorities also requested and received court approval to seize 7.5 billion won of the ring's criminal proceeds before the indictment.
Police plan to carry out a crackdown on illegal cyber gambling through Oct. 31.
"Cyber gambling is highly addictive and causes not only financial damage to individuals but also various societal problems," a police official said. "People should not be lured by promises of high returns or bonus credits.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
