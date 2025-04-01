 Time for the Constitutional Court
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Time for the Constitutional Court

Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 20:00 Updated: 01 Apr. 2025, 20:45
 
The Constitutional Court announced Tuesday that it will deliver its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment at 11 a.m. on April 4. It has been 111 days since the National Assembly passed the motion to remove Yoon from office. If the impeachment is upheld, a snap presidential election must be held within 60 days, likely in early June. It is nearly impossible to predict the ruling in advance, and the whole country of Korea nervously awaits the final outcome. [PARK YONG-SEOK] 
tags cartoons

More in Cartoons

Time for the Constitutional Court

Tuesday's fortune: Love and unity for most, caution for some

Monday's fortune: Joy and clarity for most, with caution for a few

Now this

Sunday's fortune: Reflection, family and self-restraint

Related Stories

May God be with us to safely get through today....

Independent body is out of reach

Future and reality

Ha-neul, may you rest in peace on a pretty star...

Et tu, Brute?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)