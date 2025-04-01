Time for the Constitutional Court

The Constitutional Court announced Tuesday that it will deliver its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment at 11 a.m. on April 4. It has been 111 days since the National Assembly passed the motion to remove Yoon from office. If the impeachment is upheld, a snap presidential election must be held within 60 days, likely in early June. It is nearly impossible to predict the ruling in advance, and the whole country of Korea nervously awaits the final outcome. [PARK YONG-SEOK]