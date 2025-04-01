When republicanism crumbles, so does the republic

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The Constitutional Court is taking longer than expected to render its decision. The shock waves from the Dec. 3 martial law declaration and the National Assembly’s impeachment vote continue reverberating. Across the country, people are responding with both praise and condemnation. Protests and strikes have become routine, and the political chaos that began at the top is now spilling over into broader society.Looking back, Korea’s democracy has not been particularly adept at embracing diverse visions of a good or just life. Though we profess to be a liberal democracy, our public discourse remains mired in factionalism. While differences in perspective and worldview are natural, what is alarming is that society is drifting — adrift in the deepening rift between political camps.The first article of the Constitution declares, “The Republic of Korea shall be a democratic republic.” It clearly articulates our national identity and declares that our political system is built upon a marriage of democracy and republicanism. If we emphasize democracy alone — where sovereignty lies with the people — we risk descending into majority rule, group conflict and severe polarization. Thus, the spirit of our Constitution demands that we pursue coexistence through republicanism’s principles of checks and balances, as well as harmonious governance.Korean modern history has primarily focused on democracy, but republicanism has been comparatively neglected.Republicanism as a political philosophy began in ancient Rome and later formed the ideological foundation for the American and French revolutions. Today, it remains a core pillar sustaining modern nation-states. At its heart, republicanism seeks a balance between individual liberty and the common good. It disperses power to prevent any one person or group from dominating the community while guaranteeing freedom through the rule of law. Government is to be conducted through mutual oversight, balance and consensus. By opening channels for participation in public affairs, republicanism guards against internal corruption and division and ensures collective defense in times of external threat.Philosopher Philip Pettit describes republican freedom as “freedom as non-domination.” In other words, republican liberty is not simply the absence of interference but the absence of arbitrary power. For example, obeying a red light at a crosswalk, bans on smoking in public places, or labor contracts bound by employment law — all of these involve constraint but not domination. They are cases of non-dominating interference, consistent with republican freedom.In Korea’s public sphere, however, arbitrary exercise of power remains too familiar. The National Election Commission giving unjustified preferential points to executives’ children in hiring, distorting poll results to favor a particular candidate, partisan media selectively downplaying facts that benefit the opposing camp, Naver using opaque algorithms to steer public attention toward specific news stories, labor unions deliberately halting subway service during rush hour, or tractor protests choking downtown traffic — all of these infringe on citizens’ freedom of choice through arbitrary means.Republicanism also warns against the potential for arbitrary rule. In Henrik Ibsen’s play "A Doll’s House," the protagonist Nora sees her marriage as nothing more than a doll’s house if her husband, regardless of his wealth, holds arbitrary power over her. The message aligns with republicanism: genuine freedom cannot rest on the goodwill of the powerful but requires dismantling the very structures of domination.A good republic ensures mutual benefit. Because even democratically elected leaders can become bad rulers, republicanism emphasizes checks and balances and the rule of law as safeguards against abuse of power. It also rejects majoritarianism. When a governing majority manipulates core institutions or legislates sweeping changes without restraint, it amounts to arbitrary oppression of the minority. Republicanism warns that the will of the majority, if unchecked, can itself become a form of domination. Of course, a powerful minority can just as quickly infringe on the liberties of the many.How the Constitutional Court will rule on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s abrupt imposition of martial law and the National Assembly’s impeachment motion remains uncertain. However, what is clear is that the current unrest will not be resolved quickly. The path forward lies in restoring Article 1 of the Constitution — in both its democratic and republican dimensions. Above all, we must reclaim the republican principles that have been lost. That means curbing arbitrary exercise of power in governance and respecting the freedoms of others. This is the path to a healthy republic.We must move beyond the moral binary of “I am right, and the other is wrong.” Individuals and groups alike must recognize their dual identity as both competitors and collaborators. Only then can true communication and integration begin. When political actors exploit the law to serve partisan interests rather than uphold the rule of law, they do grave harm to republicanism. If republicanism collapses, so too does the republic. Though the calendar says spring, our national mood is anything but.