Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 16:51
Phair play: Casey Phair makes football returns just in time for Korea-Australia friendly series
케이시 페어, 호주와의 친선전 앞두고 한국 여자축구 대표팀 재승선
Angel City forward Casey Phair returned to the Korean women’s football team after a nine-month absence, joining the squad ahead of their two-game friendly series against Australia on April 4 and 7.
friendly: 친선 경기
엔젤 시티 공격수 케이시 페어가 4월 4일과 7일에 예정된 호주와의 친선 경기 2연전을 앞두고 9개월 만에 한국 여자 축구 국가대표팀에 합류했다.
Phair made the cut for the 26-member roster announced by manager Shin Sang-woo on Wednesday.
make the cut: 최종 명단에 들다
roster: 명단
페어는 신상우 감독이 수요일 (3월 26일) 발표한 (대표팀) 26인 명단에 이름을 올렸다.
The Angel City forward started representing Korea at the U-17 level in April 2023 and became the youngest player ever to play in the World Cup at 16 years and 26 days at the 2023 tournament.
represent: 대표하다
페어는 2023년 4월, 17세 이하 대표팀 때부터 한국 국가대표로 뛰기 시작했고 2023년 월드컵에서는 16세 26일의 나이로 월드컵에 출전한 최연소 선수로 등극했다.
She went on to make more senior caps in the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament where she scored a hat trick against Thailand and became the youngest player to do so in both the men and women’s national teams and also the second youngest player to score for the Korean women’s national team behind Korean football legend Ji So-yun.
cap: 국가 대표 출전 횟수
hat trick: 해트트릭 (한 선수가 한 경기에서 3골을 넣는 일)
그는 2024 AFC 올림픽 여자 축구 예선전에서 더 많은 성인 국가대표팀 경기를 치렀고 태국을 상대로 해트트릭을 기록하며 한국 남·여 국가대표를 통틀어 해트트릭을 한 최연소 선수로 등극했다. 또한 한국 축구 전설 지소연에 뒤이어 대표팀에서 득점한 두번째로 어린 선수가 됐다.
She has only played for Korea at the U-17 level since last June, missing the senior team’s action at the 2025 Pink Ladies Cup in February.
senior team: 성인 팀
페어는 작년 6월부터 17세 이하 대표팀에서만 활약 중이며 지난 2월에 있었던 2025 핑크레이디스컵에는 참가하지 못했다.
The Taeguk Ladies will jet off to Australia on Sunday on the back of their three-game winning streak in the Pink Ladies Cup last month during which they scored 10 goals and conceded zero goals.
Taeguk Ladies: 태극 여전사 (한국 여자 축구 국가대표팀 애칭)
jet off: 비행기를 타고 가다
winning streak: 연승
concede: 실점하다
여자 대표팀은 지난달 핑크레이디스컵에서 10골 득점 및 무실점을 기록하며 3연승을 했고 일요일 (3월 30일) 호주로 출국한다.
Korea’s run in the Pink Ladies Cup reflects manager Shin’s improvements with his squad from his early struggle. After taking the helm in October last year, he only saw a streak of losses until a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan at the Pink Ladies Cup on Feb. 20.
reflect: 비추다, 나타내다
struggle: 고전, 분투
take the helm: 책임을 떠맡다, 지휘봉을 잡다
한국이 핑크레이디스컵에서 얻은 결과는 신상우 감독이 (부임) 초기의 부진에서 탈피해 발전했음을 보여준다. 지난해 10월 부임한 뒤 그는 2월 20일 핑크레이디스컵에서 우즈베키스탄을 상대로 3-0 승리하기 전까지 계속 연패했다.
