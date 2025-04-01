Injury crisis at Bayern Munich forces Kim Min-jae to play with bad Achilles
Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 14:18
Bayern Munich’s injury-ravaged defense has left centerback Kim Min-jae playing through injury, according to German outlet tz.
Bayern manager Vincent Kompany is facing mounting challenges after a series of setbacks. Dayot Upamecano suffered a season-ending knee injury during the March international break. Alphonso Davies tore his ACL and is expected to miss seven months. Hiroki Ito recently re-injured a metatarsal and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains sidelined with a calf issue.
Kim, who has been managing Achilles inflammation since October, missed Korea’s national team matches in March. However, due to the injury crisis, he was rushed back and played the full match against relegation-risk St. Pauli last weekend.
Although his Achilles has improved, tz reports Kim is not fully recovered. He is also dealing with a sore throat, persistent cough and back discomfort. Medical staff are monitoring his condition, but the defender needs rest.
The timing is difficult for Bayern, who face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on April 9. If they advance, they may face elite attackers such as Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha of Barcelona or Kylian Mbappé or Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid.
Kompany sees Kim as the only quick central defender available and key to Bayern’s vertical buildup play. To ease the burden, he is considering using João Palhinha, known for his tackling, in a deeper role.
According to tz, the manager is now weighing whether to risk further injury to Kim or start slower options like Eric Dier or Josip Stanisic — a tough decision at a critical point in the season.
Kim has had a busy season with Bayern this season, having already played 38 matches across all competitions.
Bayern still have seven more league fixtures left to go on top of the ongoing Champions League knockout stage schedule.
Securing either title would mark redemption for Bayern, who finished the last campaign trophyless.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
