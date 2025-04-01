K League calls for safety checks after death of baseball fan at stadium

The nation's top professional football league has asked its clubs to carry out safety checks at their stadiums, in light of a fatal incident at a baseball stadium.The K League said Tuesday it told its 26 teams — in the top-tier K League 1 and second-division K League 2 — the previous day to double-check their stadiums for any potential danger and to prevent accidents. The league asked clubs to work closely with their respective regional governments to conduct safety inspections.“Stadium safety is an essential element of the sports viewing experience,” a K League official said. “We asked all club officials to recognize the importance of safety management and to cooperate accordingly.”The K League also asked its broadcasting rights holders to ensure safety in operating their camera cranes and trucks.The K League's request comes on the heels of a tragic death of a baseball fan Monday, two days after she suffered a head injury in a freak accident during a KBO game.On Saturday at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, North Gyeongsang, an aluminum panel, installed outside a window of the home team NC Dinos' office, fell from some 18 meters (19 yards) above the ground and hit the top of a concession stand before landing on the deceased fan and her sister. The former died from the head injury Monday, while the latter suffered a broken collarbone.The KBO canceled Sunday's game in Changwon between the Dinos and the LG Twins in order to run safety checks at the stadium. The league initially planned to have the three-game series between the Dinos and the SSG Landers, scheduled for Tuesday to Thursday, played behind closed doors but decided to cancel it altogether Monday out of respect for the victim.The Dinos conducted another round of safety inspection Tuesday at Changwon NC Park, using a bucket truck to check on the same type of aluminum panels from Saturday's incident installed elsewhere at the stadium — 231 pieces in total — to make sure they are safely attached. The Dinos said they will conclude their inspection either Wednesday or Thursday.The league designated the first three days of April as the mourning period for the late fan and canceled four other games scheduled for Tuesday. The eight other KBO clubs will return to the field Wednesday evening, but there will be no organized cheering in those games. Players in all games will observe a moment of silence for the victim and wear black ribbons on their jerseys.Yonhap