KFA chief Chung Mong-gyu to lead East Asian Football Federation

Korean football chief Chung Mong-gyu will lead the sport's East Asian governing body for the third time.The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Tuesday that Chung, recently elected to his fourth term as its president, was named the interim head of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) two days earlier.Chung is stepping in for Kohzo Tashima, who resigned during the EAFF's Executive Committee meeting in Tokyo on Sunday.The federation is scheduled to hold an Extraordinary Congress in Seoul in July, at which time Chung is expected to be named full-time president. In that instance, Chung's term will run until March 2026.Chung previously led the EAFF in 2013, and again from 2018 to 2021.According to the KFA, the football chief of the host country of the EAFF E-1 Football Championship will be serving as EAFF president. Korea will host this year's competition in July.The EAFF has 10 members, including Korea, North Korea, China, Japan and Mongolia.Yonhap