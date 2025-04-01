 LPGA veteran Kim Hyo-joo climbs to No. 11 in rankings after Arizona win
LPGA veteran Kim Hyo-joo climbs to No. 11 in rankings after Arizona win

Published: 01 Apr. 2025, 10:06
Kim Hyo-joo hits a shot during the final round of the Ford Championship in Phoenix, Arizona on March 30. [AFP/YONHAP]

Korean LPGA veteran Kim Hyo-joo has climbed to No. 11 in the new women's golf rankings released Tuesday following her latest victory.
 
Kim jumped 19 spots to reach her highest ranking position of the year after winning the Ford Championship in Arizona over the weekend. Kim edged out Lilia Vu of the United States in a playoff for her seventh career title and her first since October 2023.
 

Kim started 2025 at No. 24. She ranked as high as No. 10 in May last year.
 
Kim is now the third-highest ranked Korean, behind Ryu Hae-ran, who stayed at No. 9, and Ko Jin-young, who fell two spots to No. 10.
 
Kim is the second Korean to win an LPGA event this year, after Kim A-lim, who won the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in February.
 
The top three of Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko did not change, while Vu, former No. 1, moved up two spots to No. 4.
 
 

Yonhap
Kim Hyo-joo LPGA world rankings

