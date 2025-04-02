Korea's inflation picks up to 2.1 percent in March
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 08:26 Updated: 02 Apr. 2025, 08:29
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Korea’s headline inflation edged up in March, partially led by rising prices in food products and services.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.1 percent last month from a year ago, according to data Statistics Korea released Wednesday. The figure represented a mild acceleration from February's 2.0 percent rise.
This marks the third month in a row for the annual CPI increase to remain in the 2 percent range.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, came in at 1.9 percent in March, compared to 1.8 percent a month prior.
The cost of living index, which tracks changes in the prices of 144 frequently purchased consumer goods and services, rose 2.4 percent, a deceleration from the previous month’s 2.6 percent.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)