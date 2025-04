Korea's inflation picks up to 2.1 percent in March

Korea’s headline inflation edged up in March, partially led by rising prices in food products and services.The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.1 percent last month from a year ago, according to data Statistics Korea released Wednesday. The figure represented a mild acceleration from February's 2.0 percent rise.This marks the third month in a row for the annual CPI increase to remain in the 2 percent range.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, came in at 1.9 percent in March, compared to 1.8 percent a month prior.The cost of living index, which tracks changes in the prices of 144 frequently purchased consumer goods and services, rose 2.4 percent, a deceleration from the previous month’s 2.6 percent.BY SHIN HA-NEE [ [email protected]