Officetel profit rises for 13th straight month
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 18:23
A sales notice is posted on an officetel in Seoul on April 2.
The nationwide average rate of return on rent on officetels, or buildings which can house both residential and commercial tenants, rose for the 13th consecutive month to 5.49 percent in February, according to data the Korea Real Estate Board released on April 2.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)