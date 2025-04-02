 Officetel profit rises for 13th straight month
Officetel profit rises for 13th straight month

Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 18:23
A sales notice is posted on an officetel in Seoul on April 2. [YONHAP]

A sales notice is posted on an officetel in Seoul on April 2. [YONHAP]

 
A sales notice is posted on an officetel in Seoul on April 2. 
 
The nationwide average rate of return on rent on officetels, or buildings which can house both residential and commercial tenants, rose for the 13th consecutive month to 5.49 percent in February, according to data the Korea Real Estate Board released on April 2.
 
 
