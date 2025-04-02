Baking bonanza: Korea International Bakery Fair kicks off

A visitor takes a photo of a cake at the Korea International Bakery Fair at Coex in southern Seoul on April 2.The expo, running through April 5, brings together vendors of bakery appliances, products and ingredients. The event, organized by the venue as well as the Korea Bakery Association and Korea Master Bakers Association, includes various chances for bakers to showcase their talent, like the Korea Student Pastry Competition and the Lescure Viennoiserie Competition.