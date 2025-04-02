 Baking bonanza: Korea International Bakery Fair kicks off
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Baking bonanza: Korea International Bakery Fair kicks off

Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 18:25
A visitor takes a photo of a cake at the Korea International Bakery Fair at Coex in southern Seoul on April 2. [YONHAP]

A visitor takes a photo of a cake at the Korea International Bakery Fair at Coex in southern Seoul on April 2. [YONHAP]

 
A visitor takes a photo of a cake at the Korea International Bakery Fair at Coex in southern Seoul on April 2.
 
The expo, running through April 5, brings together vendors of bakery appliances, products and ingredients. The event, organized by the venue as well as the Korea Bakery Association and Korea Master Bakers Association, includes various chances for bakers to showcase their talent, like the Korea Student Pastry Competition and the Lescure Viennoiserie Competition.
 
A puff pastry dessert is on display at the Korea International Bakery Fair at Coex in southern Seoul on April 2. [YONHAP]

A puff pastry dessert is on display at the Korea International Bakery Fair at Coex in southern Seoul on April 2. [YONHAP]

tags Korea Bakery Coex

More in Industry

Stationery showcase: 29CM hosts first Inventario fair

Hyundai, SK On seek $1.5 billion loan for Georgia battery plant

Not too crabby: Nonghyup introduces spring sale

Baking bonanza: Korea International Bakery Fair kicks off

Korean Air, U.S. defense company Anduril join hands for aerial drone development

Related Stories

Donut miss this

Apple of my robotic eye: Industrial-TECH Fair kicks off in Coex

International textile trade show kicks off at Coex

Book bonanza: Seoul International Young Children Education & Kids Fair kicks off

Give it the beans: Cafe & Bakery Fair in full throttle at Setec
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)