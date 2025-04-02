Cosmetics ODM powerhouse Cosmax breaks ground on $38M factory in Thailand
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 16:55
- CHO YONG-JUN
Cosmax, Korea's leading cosmetics original design manufacturer (ODM), held a groundbreaking ceremony for its 56 billion won ($38 million) factory in Thailand to expand its foothold in Southeast Asia.
The company said Wednesday that its upcoming factory, set to complete construction and begin operations in September 2026, is located in the Bang Phli District in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region.
The plant is 36,000 square meters (387,500 square feet), four times the size of Cosmax’s current Thailand plant, and will have a production capacity of up to 230 million units, according to the company.
“The construction of the new factory goes along with the fast growth seen in the Southeast Asian markets,” the company said in a press release Wednesday, adding that Thailand, as the No. 1 market for cosmetic products in the region, experienced noticeable growth in the cosmetics industry.
The revenue of Cosmax’s Thailand subsidiary also rose 70.4 percent on year to 43.5 billion won in 2024.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday with Cosmax CEO Lee Byeong-man, Cosmax Thailand CEO Kang Min-goo and Korean Ambassador to Thailand Park Yong-min in attendance along with Thailand's Board of Investment’s deputy secretary general, Suthiket Thatpitak-Kul, and Prateep Natetaweewat, the deputy governor of Samut Prakan, the province where the facility is located.
“Alongside the growth in demand in the Thai cosmetics industry, we hope to improve our production capacity and make Thailand the center of cosmetics production in Southeast Asia,” the Cosmax CEO said.
The company specializes in developing and manufacturing different cosmetic products and health supplements for its enterprise partners. Major partners include L'Oréal, The Face Shop, Clio and Nature Republic.
