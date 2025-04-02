 Korean Air, U.S. defense company Anduril join hands for aerial drone development
Korean Air, U.S. defense company Anduril join hands for aerial drone development

Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 18:13
Im Jin-kyu, right, head of aerospace business division at Korean Air and Brian Schimpf, co-founder and chief executive officer of Anduril Industries pose for a photo in Seoul on April 2, 2025, in this photo provided by Korean Air. [YONHAP]

Korean Air, Korea's flagship air carrier, said Wednesday it has signed an initial agreement with U.S. defense technology company Anduril Industries to jointly develop autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs).
 
The memorandum of understanding (MOU) calls for jointly developing AAVs in Korea and the United States and collaborating to enhance manned-unmanned teaming capabilities, Korean Air said.
 
Korean Air said it has been actively advancing AAV technology, including producing medium-altitude unmanned aerial vehicles for the Korean military.
 
The partnership with Anduril is expected to support Korea's defense sector while opening opportunities for domestic firms in the global unmanned vehicle market, the company added.
 
Founded in 2017, Anduril is a U.S. defense contractor specializing in AI, drone development and data analytics. Its corporate value is estimated at US$28 billion.
 
The latest agreement follows Korean Air's recent $32.7 billion deal to purchase 20 aircraft from Boeing and procure spare engines from GE Aerospace, signaling the airline's broader push to strengthen its presence in the United States.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Korean Air

