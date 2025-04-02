Nongshim gives muskmelon a punt with new Melon Kick
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 15:45 Updated: 02 Apr. 2025, 15:46
- KIM JU-YEON
Who wanna rock with Melon Kick? It’s the muskmelon sister of Banana Kick, Nongshim’s sweet corn puff treat that recently garnered attention for being Blackpink singer Jennie’s favorite Korean snack.
Melon Kick is the food and beverage manufacturer’s newest launch in the Kick series in almost 50 years since Banana Kick was released in 1978.
Nongshim characterizes the Kick series products as fruit-flavored corn puffs in a signature curved shape with a “crispy yet light and airy texture that melts in the mouth.”
Melon Kick will combine milk and muskmelon flavors for a “naturally sweet melon" profile. It was created with the refreshing tastes of melon in anticipation of the approaching warmer weather, Nongshim said.
Melona Kick will be released in Korea on April 21. Nongshim plans to export Banana Kick and Melon Kick to the United States, Japan and China in the second half of this year.
The banana-flavored corn puffs gained traction overseas after they were introduced by K-pop singer Jennie on the Jennifer Hudson Show in March as her favorite Korean snack. She described them as having a banana flavor “in a way you wouldn’t expect a banana to taste.”
“Building on 50 years of love from our Korean customers and the recent buzz from celebrities, we are committed to making the Kick series a global brand known for its delicious fruit flavors and soft texture,” a Nongshim spokesperson said.
