Samsung tops parental leave takers among top 100 firms in 2024

Samsung Electronics had the highest number of parental leave takers among Korea's major companies last year, according to industry data Wednesday.According to data on parental leave disclosed by 83 of the country's top 100 firms in terms of sales, 4,892 employees at Samsung Electronics took parental leave in 2024, the most among the companies, according to corporate data tracker CEO Score.The state-run Industrial Bank of Korea ranked second, with 1,391 users, followed by LG Display and the Korea Electric Power Corp., with 1,299 and 1,004 employees, respectively.SK hynix and Hyundai Motor came next, with 756 users and 639 users, respectively.Doosan Bobcat had the fewest number of paternal leave users last year at five. Other firms with low usage included SK Incheon Petrochem with six, Posco International with 10 and SK geo centric with 11 employees using such leave.Lotte Shopping recorded the highest parental leave usage rate among the surveyed companies at 80 percent in 2024, breaching the 80 percent mark for the third consecutive year.Yonhap