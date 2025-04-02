Winners of 35th Samsung Ho-Am Prize announced
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 17:22
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
Six recipients of the 35th Samsung Ho-Am Prize were named by the Ho-Am Foundation on Wednesday, acknowledging their significant contributions in the fields of academics, arts and community service.
Prof. Sug Woo Shin of UC Berkeley was awarded in the field of physics and mathematics for contributing to the advancement of modern number theory by finding key cases of the so-called Langlands Conjecture, which seeks to unify major areas of mathematics under one framework.
Jongkyeong Chung, a professor at Seoul National University, was recognized in the field of chemistry and life sciences for advancing the understanding of degenerative diseases related to genetic mutation based on his extensive research on Parkinson's disease.
Emeritus Professor Seung-Woo Kim of KAIST and Gloria Choi of MIT were also awarded the Ho-Am Prize in the fields of engineering and medicine respectively.
Renowned photographer Koo Bohnchang was recognized in the field of arts for his role in pioneering Korea's contemporary photography.
Chairman Donghae Kim of Vision Care, a medical volunteer group for blindness, became the recipient of the Community Service Prize.
The foundation said this year's laureates were selected through a "meticulous and fair evaluation process" conducted for over four months by 46 judges from Korea and abroad.
The Samsung Ho-Am Prize was founded in 1990 by the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun Hee with a vision of contributing to the country's social and cultural achievements.
The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 30.
Each recipient will receive a certificate, a medal and prize money of 300 million won ($204,900).
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)