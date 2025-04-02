 Samsung expected to launch ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge by June
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 18:06 Updated: 02 Apr. 2025, 18:47
From left to right: the Galaxy S23, S24 and S25 Edge smartphones are displayed. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics is expected to release its new ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone by June, according to industry sources Wednesday.
 
While initial rumors had pointed to an April launch, the company is believed to have adjusted its schedule following the sudden death of Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee, who oversaw the company's Device eXperience division, last month.
 
According to the sources, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be positioned between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Ultra models in Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup, aiming to fill the price and performance gap between the two.
 
The new Edge model has drawn attention for supposedly being Samsung's slimmest smartphone to date. While the Galaxy S24 measures 7.6 millimeters in thickness and the S25 measures 7.2 millimeters, foreign media reports suggest the S25 Edge will measure just 5.8 millimeters.
 
The Edge model is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but speculation remains over whether Samsung will opt to use its in-house Exynos chip instead.

