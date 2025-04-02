 Hong Ra-hee returns as honorary director of Leeum Museum
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Arts & Design

print dictionary print

Hong Ra-hee returns as honorary director of Leeum Museum

Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 11:24
Hong Ra-hee, the widow of late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, steps out of an event raising awareness on childhood cancers and rare diseases at the Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul on Oct. 21, 2024. [YONHAP]

Hong Ra-hee, the widow of late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, steps out of an event raising awareness on childhood cancers and rare diseases at the Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul on Oct. 21, 2024. [YONHAP]


Hong Ra-hee, the 79-year-old widow of the late Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee, has been named honorary director of the Leeum Museum of Art. 

The announcement was made Monday, as Hong attended the opening ceremony for the Hoam Museum of Art’s new exhibition, "Gyeomjae Jeong Seon."
 

Related Article

 
Both Leeum and Hoam museums are owned and operated by the Samsung Foundation of Culture. 
 
Hong abruptly resigned as director of both museums in 2017 following the arrest of her son, Lee Jae-yong — then vice chairman of Samsung — on charges of bribery and other offenses related to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye. Hong had led Leeum since 2004 and Hoam since 1995. 
 
Since her departure, the director position at both museums had remained vacant, with her daughter, Lee Seo-hyun, serving as the operations director.
 
The Samsung Foundation of Culture said Hong’s return as honorary director coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Hoam Museum of Art.
 
The art catalog for the "Gyeomjae Jeong Seon" exhibition includes an opening statement written by Hong, highlighting the legacy of the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910) landscape painter for whom the exhibition is named.
 
Hong is regarded as one of the most influential figures in the Korean art world. She was previously named to ARTnews’ Top 200 Collectors list and entered the art scene in 1995 when she became head of the Hoam Museum of Art, established in 1982 by Samsung founder Lee Byung-chull (1910–1987) in Yongin, Gyeonggi.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags art samsung leeum hoam

More in Arts & Design

Singer and artist Solbi to hold first exhibition in 2 years 'Flowers from Heaven'

Hong Ra-hee returns as honorary director of Leeum Museum

Multimedia artist Kim A-young weaves personal tales into Korea's recent past with 'Plot, Blop, Plop'

Amorepacific Museum of Art to kick off traditional folk art exhibition

Arte Museum releases iconic first album

Related Stories

Artist Nicolas Party invites viewers to an eerily saturated pastel world

Nicolas Party artwork returns to exhibition after falling

AI creatures, faceless masks: French artist questions what it means to be human in new exhibition

A closer look at the life and inspirations of modern art master Kim Whanki

Korean student eats Cattelan's art installation, but artist doesn't mind
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)