Singer and artist Solbi to hold first exhibition in 2 years 'Flowers from Heaven'
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 11:26
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, also known as Solbi, is holding the exhibition “Flowers from Heaven” starting April 11 at the Space776 gallery in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, her agency Jian Castle said Wednesday.
It’s Kwon’s first solo exhibition in two years and will exhibit 30 new pieces by the artist.
Kwon describes the exhibition as a dedication to her late father as well as an “exploration of how the artistic senses can potentially expand to love and memories,” adding that the sentiments of love and yearning are emphasized in her works.
The exhibition’s title is based on Kwon’s song of the same name, which is only comprised of humming and has no lyrics.
Kwon also collaborated with the installation artist Shin Ye-jin, whose tree objects are placed in the exhibition space also filled with Kwon's humming and paintings.
“We hope that visitors will be able to hum along to Kwon, as well as admire the images of heaven in her paintings,” Lee Jong-won, founder and director of Space776, said in a press release. “This exhibition will be a place to reflect on relationships and have sensational conversations.”
“Flowers from Heaven” ends May 11.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)