 Culture Ministry launches rural promotional program with foreign YouTubers, content creators
Culture Ministry launches rural promotional program with foreign YouTubers, content creators

Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 10:44
Poster for "The Sense of K-Culture" set to kick off on April 5 [CULTURE MINISTRY]

Poster for "The Sense of K-Culture" set to kick off on April 5 [CULTURE MINISTRY]

 
The government's promotional program with international content creators, "The Senses of K-Culture," is set to kick off this week, according to the Culture Ministry on Wednesday. 
 
In partnership with the Korea International Broadcasting Foundation, "The Senses of K-Culture" invites YouTubers and social media influencers of foreign nationalities, as well as expats and international students, to visit rural areas in Korea and make content about their food, art and cultural practices. 
 

The participants were selected through an application process in March.  
 
Scheduled to make five trips through October, the group will first be visiting the Gimpo city and Ganghwa County in Gyeonggi from April 5 to 7.
 
Dubbed "K-Nangman Route: Discovering the Hidden Charm of Korea," highlights of the program include the Aegibong Peace Ecopark, which has a view of North Korea, the Jeondeungsa Temple, a mugwort rice cake making class, a tea ceremony and a temple food tasting. 
 
Other areas the group will be visiting are the Donghae and Samcheok counties in Gangwon; Gyeongju city in North Gyeongsang; the Muju and Jinan counties in North Jeolla; and Gongju city and Buyeo County in South Chungcheong. 
 
The program will be televised through Arirang, a local television broadcaster that mostly reports in English. 
 
The government said it is newly collaborating with an international broadcaster this year, a private channel in Mongolia called Mongol TV, which will also produce a program introducing "The Sense of K-Culture."
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
