K-pop agency HYBE donates 1 billion won to restore cultural heritage damaged by wildfires
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 17:24
K-pop powerhouse HYBE has donated 1 billion won ($682,176) to aid in the restoration of cultural heritage damaged or destroyed by Korea's rural wildfires last week, the agency said on Wednesday.
The donation was made through the National Trust for Cultural Heritage (NTCH), established in 2007 under the Korea Heritage Service, whose goal is to preserve and manage cultural heritage.
Officially, 33 pieces of cultural heritage were affected by the wildfires, including Yeonsujeon of Gounsa, a major Buddhist temple in Uiseong County in North Gyeongsang, and Manseru, a pavilion designated as provincial tangible cultural heritage located within the grounds of Bogwang Temple in Cheongsong, North Gyeongsang.
“We extend our sympathies to all the victims of the wildfire,” said HYBE in a press release. “As a content-creating corporation deeply involved in the cultural industry, we wanted to provide assistance to restore cultural heritage.”
In response, the NTCH said, “We will go above and beyond to restore the priceless cultural heritage by expediting all necessary processes."
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
