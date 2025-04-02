Is climate change making wine stronger? (KOR)

“Excuse me? Climate change?”While at a wine bar recently, I mentioned that my palate might be changing with age — wines I once enjoyed no longer tasted quite right. That’s when someone pointed out that the taste of wine itself has indeed shifted. Alcohol levels are rising across the board. Surprisingly, the culprit is climate change.Global warming has raised average temperatures in many grape-growing regions, which in turn increases the sugar content in grapes — a key factor in producing higher-alcohol wine. The realization sent a shiver down my spine. The climate crisis, which had always seemed distant, suddenly felt uncomfortably close.It’s no revelation that climate change poses a grave threat. But the crisis often feels detached from our daily lives. Psychologists refer to this as psychological distance. Climate change unfolds slowly, over decades — a phenomenon far removed in time. Its visible effects often occur in remote corners of the world — on glaciers, in dense forests — far removed in space. And because its consequences may seem hypothetical or intangible, it feels far removed from reality. In short, the climate crisis is perceived as something that happens far away, to someone else.When we view an issue as psychologically distant, we tend to think in abstractions — focusing on “why” rather than “how.” We contemplate ideals, values and long-term goals, but struggle to connect them to concrete action. That’s why narrowing the psychological distance is essential to fostering meaningful engagement. Just as I recognized the effects of climate change through something personal — my wine — climate communication is most effective when it is near (localized), relevant (personalized) and specific (concrete).Arbor Day is just around the corner. It’s no longer a public holiday, and few tree-planting events are held these days, so I probably won’t be digging any holes. Still, I intend to plant “invisible trees” by sorting my recycling more carefully and reducing my use of single-use products.Here’s to a greener planet — and to keeping it that way.와인바에서 요즘 나이가 들어서인지 예전에 맛있었던 포도주가 입맛에 안 맞게 됐다고 했더니, 실제로 요즘 포도주 맛이 조금 변했다는 말을 해 주었다. 전반적으로 도수가 높아지고 있다는데, 놀랍게도 그것이 기후 변화 때문이란다. 최근 온난화 현상 때문에 포도 재배지들의 평균 기온이 올라갔는데, 이 때문에 포도의 당도가 높아진 것이 그 이유라고 한다. 갑자기 기후 변화의 문제가 내 옆에 성큼 다가온 것 같은 기분에 소름이 돋았다.기후 변화 문제가 심각하다는 것이 새로운 사실은 아니었다. 그럼에도 기후 변화는 나와 조금 거리가 있어 보였다. 심리학에서는 이를 심리적 거리와 연관지어 설명한다. 환경 변화 위기는 단기간의 문제가 아니라 천천히 진행되어 먼 훗날 발생하는, 시간적 거리가 먼 사건이고, 빙하가 있는 곳이나 숲이 우거진 해외의 어떤 곳에서나 벌어지는 공간적 거리가 먼 사건이며, 심각한 결과가 실제로 나타날 것 같지 않은 실재적 거리가 먼 사건으로, 나와 심리적 거리가 먼 것으로 지각된다.심리적 거리가 먼 사건들에 대해서는 대상을 ‘왜?’의 차원에서 바라봐, 본질적인 목적·가치·이념 같은 핵심 의미에 집중하는 추상적인 사고를 하고, 반면에 수단·절차 등에 초점을 맞추는 구체적인 사고로 발전시키기 어렵다. 따라서 기후 변화 위기 인식을 실질적인 환경 보호 행위로 발전시키기 위해서는 기후 변화와 나의 심리적 거리를 좁힐 필요가 있다. 애주가인 내가 포도주를 통해 기후 변화를 체감했듯이, 지금 여기에 존재하는(근접화), 나와 관련된(개인화), 구체적(구체화)인 사례를 통해 설명되는 것이 효율적이다.며칠 뒤면 식목일이다. 예전같이 휴일도 아니고 곳곳에서 나무 심기 행사를 하는 것도 아니어서 나무 심으러 갈 것 같진 않지만, 쓰레기 분리수거와 1회용품 사용 줄이기에 적극적으로 동참하며 눈에 보이지 않는 나무를 심어보려 한다. 푸른 지구 포에버!