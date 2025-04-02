 BTS's J-Hope hits Billboard Hot 100 with 'Mona Lisa,' joins Jungkook with most K-pop solo singles to make chart
BTS's J-Hope hits Billboard Hot 100 with 'Mona Lisa,' joins Jungkook with most K-pop solo singles to make chart

Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 11:07 Updated: 02 Apr. 2025, 11:09
Members J-Hope, left, and Jungkook of boy band BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS member J-Hope's latest single "Mona Lisa" landed at No. 65 on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart, equaling the highest number of solo songs on the U.S. music chart for a K-pop solo singer, set by his bandmate Jungkook.
 
"Mona Lisa" made the 65th spot of the singles chart for the week of April 5, two weeks after its release on March 21. This is J-Hope's seventh solo track to sit on the Hot 100 chart, making it the highest number of solo songs for a K-pop solo singer.
 

Related Article

 
Out of the seven songs that made it onto the Hot 100, three were released this year alone: "Sweet Dreams," "Mona Lisa," and "LV Bag" by Don Toliver and Speedy in which J-Hope features along with Pharrell Williams.
 
J-Hope's bandmate Jungkook has also landed seven solo tracks on the Hot 100 chart so far. Jimin, who has had six songs on the chart, broke the record for holding the longest-charting K-pop song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, surpassing “Dynamite” (2020) by his own group BTS.
 
Jimin's lead track “Who” (2024) on his second studio album “Muse” jumped 12 spots to reach No. 29, marking its 33rd consecutive week on the singles chart. This breaks the previous record of 32 consecutive weeks held by “Dynamite.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
