Can't look away from Close Your Eyes: Boy band holds showcase for 'Eternalt' EP

Boy band Close Your Eyes performs the B-side track “Upside Down” during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes held a showcase on Wednesday at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to celebrate the release of its debut EP, “Eternalt.”
The boy band, formed last December through cable channel JTBC's survival audition program "Project 7" (2024), consists of seven members — Majingxiang, Sakurada Kenshin, Jeon Min-wook, Seo Kyoung-bae, Song Seung-ho, Jang Yeo-jun and Kim Sung-min.
During the showcase, Close Your Eyes performed the lead track “All My Poetry,” the B-side “Upside Down,” and answered questions from the media.
The EP features eight tracks, including the lead song “All My Poetry” along with B-sides “Upside Down,” “Close Your Eyes,” “Laid Back,” “Subtitled,” “To The Woods,” “Stay 4 Good,” and “How To Dance.”
“We all have the same goals this year. One is to rank first place on a music show,” the group’s leader, Jeon Min-wook, told reporters. “Another goal is to win the Best Rookie award.”
“Eternalt” was officially released on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the event as Close Your Eyes posed for the cameras and introduced their album.
Boy band Close Your Eyes poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Close Your Eyes poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Close Your Eyes poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes' Jeon Min-wook poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes' Jeon Min-wook poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes' Majingxiang poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes' Majingxiang poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes' Jang Yeo-jun poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes' Jang Yeo-jun poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes' Kim Sung-min poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes' Kim Sung-min poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes' Song Seung-ho poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes' Song Seung-ho poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes' Sakurada Kenshin poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes' Sakurada Kenshin poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes' Seo Kyoung-bae poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Close Your Eyes' Seo Kyoung-bae poses for photos during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Close Your Eyes performs the lead track “All My Poetry” during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Close Your Eyes performs the lead track “All My Poetry” during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Close Your Eyes performs the lead track “All My Poetry” during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Close Your Eyes answers reporters’ questions during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Close Your Eyes answers reporters’ questions during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Close Your Eyes answers reporters’ questions during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Close Your Eyes performs B-side track “Upside Down” during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Close Your Eyes performs B-side track “Upside Down” during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Close Your Eyes performs B-side track “Upside Down” during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Close Your Eyes performs B-side track “Upside Down” during a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on April 2 for the release of the first EP “Eternalt.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)