Kang Daniel to release new single 'Mess' on April 9
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 08:57
Singer Kang Daniel will release his new single "Mess" on April 9, his agency ARA said Wednesday.
"Mess" comes seven months since Kang's fifth EP "ACT" was released last September.
ARA gave teasers on April 1 as part of the singer's April Fool's event, where the agency posted new content under the "Mess Pub" theme for nine hours straight.
The new song will give a "peek into a Kang Daniel's new colors," according to ARA.
Kang is set to begin the European leg of his world tour in May a performance in London on May 7, followed by stops in Paris on May 9, Hamburg on May 11 and Warsaw on May 13. The Warsaw concert will mark Kang’s first-ever performance in Poland, according to his agency.
The singer initially launched his tour in Seoul last year and has been performing across Asia since January, with stops in cities including Tokyo, Osaka and Taipei.
Kang debuted in 2017 after winning first place on Mnet’s hit K-pop audition show “Produce 101.” He and 10 other finalists formed the project boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in early 2019.
Kang established Konnect Entertainment and debuted as a solo artist in July of the same year, releasing solo songs including “Touchin’” (2019), “2U” (2020) and “Paranoia” (2021) before signing with his current agency in July last year.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
