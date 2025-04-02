NCT Dream to hold meet and greets in May at Inspire Arena

Teen Top's Niel to release new album at end of the month

K-pop agency HYBE donates 1 billion won to restore cultural heritage damaged by wildfires

K-pop, poetry, books collide for Close Your Eyes' debut EP

Can't look away from Close Your Eyes: Boy band holds showcase for 'Eternalt' EP

Related Stories

Can't look away from Close Your Eyes: Boy band holds showcase for 'Eternalt' EP

SLL JoongAng takes action against illegal distribution of 'The Tale of Lady Ok'

Japanese remake of Korean drama 'Nevertheless,' to premiere in December

K-pop audition program 'Project 7' to kick off on Friday with Lee Soo-hyuk, 100 contestants

SLL JoongAng rebrands itself with new logo, tagline