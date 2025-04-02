NCT Dream to hold meet and greets in May at Inspire Arena
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 15:54
Boy band NCT Dream will hold meet and greets on May 24 and 25, its agency SM Entertainment said on Wednesday.
Dubbed “Dream Quest,” the fan meeting will take place at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, marking the boy band’s first such event in a year and 10 months.
“Dream Quest” will be an adventure-themed event where NCT Dream members and their fandom NCTzen will collaborate to complete quests through performances, games and communication, according to SM Entertainment.
Ticket sales for the members of the group’s fan club will open on April 8 at 8 p.m., and general sales will be available on April 10 from 8 p.m.
Following the fan-dedicated event, NCT Dream is scheduled to perform at SM Entertainment’s agencywide concert, “SMTOWN Live,” in Mexico City on May 10 and in Los Angeles on May 12.
NCT Dream, the third subunit of boy band NCT, was formed in 2016 and started its activities with debut digital single “Chewing Gum.” The band consists of seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.
The band has since released full-length albums like “Hot Sauce” (2021) and “ISTJ” (2023), EPs like “Candy” (2022) and “Dream( )Scape” (2024) and more.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)